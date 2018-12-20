× Purdue dominant in 95-67 victory over Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A return to Mackey Arena was just what the Boilermakers needed as the team defeated Ohio University 95-67. Purdue had dropped its two previous games, but the victory Thursday night over the Bobcats improved them to 5-0 at home this season.

“I thought our guys moved well, we had good execution, then we got good looks and got into a rhythm,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter told Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz after the game. “At the end of the first half they came back and hit some threes of their own and had two different teams; they had an athletic driving team and then they had a three-point shooting team with the two guys off the bench. We tried to make some adjustments at halftime and I thought our guys played really well in the second half.”

The upperclassmen led the way with junior guard Carsen Edwards and senior guard Ryan Cline hitting a combined 9-of-17 from 3-point range. Edwards led all scorers with 30 points. The Big Ten’s leading scorer also tallied five assists, three rebounds and three assists. Cline, the Carmel product, added 19 points with four assists. Freshman Eric Hunter Jr. boosted the Boilers off the bench. The Indianapolis native and Tindley Prep product contributed 13 points in the Purdue effort.

The Boilers will enjoy a few days off from game action over the holiday break, returning to Mackey on December 29 to host Belmont.