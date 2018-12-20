× Police searching for van after person is critically injured in northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after being found shot in a northwest side neighborhood Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that the male victim was found on Caddy Way before being transported to St. Vincent Hospital. He’s expected to survive.

Officers also say they’re looking for a possible witness that fled west from the incident in a burgundy van.

Homicide and aggravated assault detectives have responded to the scene to investigate and look for forensic evidence.

Anyone with information that may help detectives in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.