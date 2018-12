× Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. at 25th Street and Taylor Road.

The victim was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital Emergency Department via ambulance and later died from blunt force trauma. The coroner identified the victim as Bao Yue Qiu, 62, of Columbus.

CBS4 is working to get more information on whether the driver is facing charges.