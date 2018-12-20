Pacers to play first-ever NBA games in India

Posted 10:32 am, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, December 20, 2018

(File photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers will play two preseason games in India in 2019 against the Sacramento Kings.

The preseason tune-ups will be the first ever NBA games in India and the first held by any North American sports league.

The games will take place Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

“Our inaugural NBA India Games will help further untap the enormous basketball potential in a country with a thriving sports culture and a growing, young and engaged population,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a league release.  “We thank the Kings and Pacers organizations for participating in this historic event.”

“We are thrilled to be one of the first two teams to play the first-ever game in India and proud to be part of the expanding NBA worldwide footprint of our game of basketball,” Pacers owner Herb Simon said.

The Pacers have played six preseason games outside of North America, the last in October 2013 against the Houston Rockets in Manila and Taipei.

They’ve also played preseason contests in Berlin, Seville and Beijing.

The Pacers played the Denver Nuggets in a regular season game in London in 2017.

