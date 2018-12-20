× Mail carriers on the lookout for package thieves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Mail carriers who are working 12-hour days this week are also watching for potential package thieves.

Mary Dando, spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service Indianapolis office, says mail carriers are constantly on the lookout for anything suspicious., especially this time of year when package thieves have plenty of potential targets on front porches.

“We want to keep our carriers safe. We want to keep the packages safe so that they get to their destination and that we deliver cheer for the holidays,” Dando said.

The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver more than 3 billion pieces of mail nationwide this week.

Geralin Samuels, who has worked seven years as a postal carrier, says she always checks her mirrors for vehicles that seem to be following her on her route.

“If we see anything suspicious, we usually will call the post office, let them know and they’ll get the inspectors out,” Samuels said.

Samuels says she’s been delivering along her route long enough that she can easily spot someone who doesn’t live in the neighborhoods she works in.

“You know the everyday people because they’ve been living here for years,” she said.

Carriers can also be alerted about specific vehicles that have been flagged as possibly suspicious in neighborhoods, Samuels said.

As a preventative measure, Dando says carriers always try to tuck packages out of plain view, if possible.

Customers can also sign up for the U.S. Postal Service “Informed Delivery” service. Signing up online means the post office will email you before a scheduled delivery.

“You can then send back to us and say that’s not a good time, could you do it at this time,” Dando said. “Or alternatively, you can say I’ll pick it up at the post office, that’s going to be earlier.”

Informed Delivery service also allows you to give the post office an alternate address for a specific delivery.