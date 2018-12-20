Local fire departments hold graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Fire departments from three local cities convened in Indianapolis Wednesday night to announce their next league of firefighters.

At the War Memorial downtown, Decatur Township, Fishers and the City of Lawrence Fire Departments held a graduation ceremony. Nineteen recruits from the districts completed 24 weeks of special training, and earned the privilege to become firefighters.

“Providing highly skilled, well trained firefighters with hearts for service is not only what our communities deserve, it’s what they expect. This class delivers,” said Fishers Fire Chief Steven Orusa.

A family member or mentor was chosen by each graduate to pin their badge on their chest.

Fire recruit applications for 2019 are still open, but not for long. The deadline is midnight on Dec. 31. The fire departments of Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield are combining resources and applicants could be hired from the two-year list by any of these departments.