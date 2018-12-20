× Light rain will change to snow and Winter begins on Friday

Winter begins Friday at 5:23 p.m. and right on cue our weather pattern will change. Behind a cold front temperatures will fall and rain will change to snow late in the day.

Colder air will stick around for the weekend. We’ll have a dry Saturday ahead of our next weather system and light rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Sunday.

Expect a dry Christmas Eve with a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day. Depending on the exact track of that weather system we may see some snow accumulation on Christmas Day.

