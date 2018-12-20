× Kick off Holiday Break with an array of festive events including Donut 5K, holiday trolley and free ornament decorating

A Christmas Story Day

Indiana Historical Society

“You’ll shoot your eye out!” The Indiana Historical Society has presented some much-loved theme days during its annual festival of trees but this one might be the biggest fan favorite! This Saturday from 10am-4pm is A Christmas Story Day. Fans of the iconic Christmas film will come together for a day full of movie trivia, bunny suite photo ops, Chinese take-out crafts, mad libs and even a decoder puzzle just like in the movie. Plus, this event is free with the price of admission to the History Center!

Click here for more info.

Carmel Holiday Trolley

Carmel Arts and Design District

This Saturday from 2-9pm is your last chance of the year to ride the Carmel Holiday Trolley! Riders can hop on and off as they shop unique, local boutiques and galleries in Carmel’s Arts & Design District, Indiana Design Center, City Center, Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Center Green. Riders will even receive free gifts! From 2-5pm you can bring the kids to the Indiana Design Center to visit with Santa Claus. Trolley rides are free and open to the public.

Hop on or off the trolley at the following locations:

31 E. Main Street (next to Agave)

Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream (W. Main Street)

Indiana Design Center Parking Lot (200 S. Range Line Road)

Carmel City Center

Carmel Christkindlmarkt & Ice at Center Green

Click here for more info.

Hendricks County Winter Farmers Market

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds (Danville)

Shop local, spend local, eat local, enjoy local this Sunday from 2-5pm. Come out for some indoor shopping at this weekend’s Winter Farmers market inside the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Finish up your holiday shopping while supporting local farmers, producers, food-inspired companies and arts & craft vendors.

Click here for more info.

Ornament Decorating

Town Hall Park (Avon)

Christmas in Avon has been packed with fun weekend events all season long and this weekend will be no different. Bring the kids to Avon’s Town Hall Park this Saturday from 2-4pm to kick off their school break with a fun afternoon of ornament decorating, sipping on hot chocolate and watching a model train set up by local enthusiast, John Coy. Stay in the holiday spirit by leaving a stocking on the community tree and seeing what Santa leaves for you! This event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more info.

Donut 5K Run/Walk

Carmel Racquet Club

The Sweetest Race in Indiana kicks off this Saturday morning at 9am at the Carmel Racquet Club. The Donut 5K features a flat course with nearly 2,000 donut holes along the way. There will also be a post-race party complete with Quaff On beer and tasty mimosas. This run/walk is dog-friendly and even includes a prize for best costume!

Click here for more info.