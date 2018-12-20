× Indy school district warns parents of stranger who approached students at bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis school district is warning parents and students of a stranger who reportedly approached children at a bus stop Thursday morning.

Brian Clouse, Chief of School Police for Washington Township, says two Westlane Middle School students were waiting for their bus near the Creekside at Meridian Hills apartments when the kids claim a heavyset white male in a tan or brown four-door sedan asked if “they needed a lift.”

Clouse says the students boarded their bus and immediately told their bus driver about what happened. The driver then alerted officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

As a result of the incident, the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township provided extra security in the area Thursday afternoon and IMPD will perform extra patrols in the area when students return from winter break on Jan. 7.

“As always, we encourage anyone to immediately report suspicious activity in and around bus stops to the MSD Washington Township School Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” said Clouse. “Our first priority is for the safety and security of our students; in this instance, we are proud of how our two students responded today. “