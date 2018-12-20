From wands to ultrasound to computer games these devices offer pain relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Betty Howell is wheelchair bound as she enters the energy wellness gym at Greenwood Meadows. She’s not there for a workout but for a pain relief treatment. She’s getting ultrasound, which is a soothing treatment for muscle tightness.

“It’s very low frequency sound waves. It penetrates deep into soft tissue. It’s great for pain management, it’s great for swelling. It’s good for contracted muscles,” says Dan Mckinzie with American Senior Communities.

Physical therapists with American Senior Communities are trained on a number of pain management techniques. A popular one is called MPS or microcurrent point stimulation.

“What it basically does is take stress away from the nervous system, so it allows the brain and the spine to naturally heal itself. You increase endorphins. It helps the brain rewire itself,” says Mckinzie.

Physical therapy has been around since the days of Hippocrates. During World War I, physical therapy was performed to cure people. An outbreak of polio in the 1920’s placed an increased demand on physical therapists which in turn lead to breakthroughs in treatment techniques. Today physiotherapy is used to treat a variety of ailments and conditions. Patients seek physical therapy for back pain, osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease, muscle strain, fibromyalgia even wounds and burns.

A relatively new device being used at greenwood meadows is called core balance. Patients step onto an inflated platform and with their feet and ankles along with their eyesight and sense of balance, steer a computerized graphic through a digital maze.

“So the machine will actually challenge your balance certain ways and there’s actually a computer screen that you can actually play games with. For example if you’re skiing downhill, down a slope, you can actually adjust left, right or backwards. So it really works on your perceptive ability, which is adjusting to your sense of balance,” says Mckinzie.

There are still many hands on therapies which are very effective and used to this day. But any time a new device proves to be useful for a patient, American Senior Communities’ therapists are willing to give it a try.

https://www.asccare.com/new-pain-management-system/