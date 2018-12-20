From baking to gifts to your crazy family, a go-to guide to surviving the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shopping finished? Christmas cards sent? Cookies baked? If you answered "no," you're not alone.

Surviving the holiday stress can be a special test as you work to check everything off the seemingly endless list.

We got in touch with the experts from Indianapolis Moms Blog and therapists from The Cabin to get some advice to survive the holidays. Check out the video above for more.

Also, don't forget to take a break from your family if you need to.

"We all like to believe we all have these lovely families - and most of us don't," said Deidra Rousch, a licensed therapist and executive director of The Cabin Counseling and Resource Center in Zionsville. "If I want to get out and go for a walk and just get away from family from time-to-time - I love them - but sometimes we need our own space. I think that's important to remember."

There are just five days until Christmas. If you're still wrapping, writing, baking or cooking, it should bring a little bit of comfort simply knowing you're not alone.