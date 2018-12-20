× FBI says MS-13 connected to human remains found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The FBI says a body found over the summer on the east side was likely a victim of MS-13 gang violence.

Officials say human remains were found on Aug. 1 or 2 in Grassy Creek Regional Park near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road. Neighbors said investigators had been there for several days prior to the discovery.

DNA from the remains was examined by the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center. The results showed Israel Anibal Mejia-Martinez was the victim.

Meija-Martinez’s last known address was in Usultan, El Salvador. The FBI believes he was murdered about a year ago and buried in a shallow grave, where the remains were discovered.

His remains were recovered in connection with an ongoing investigation into MS-13 in the Southern District of Ohio, the bureau said.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the FBI at (614) 849-1765.