Would-be robber shot, killed by Oklahoma Walgreens employee

Posted 7:48 pm, December 19, 2018, by

Photo courtesy KJRH

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man who tried to rob an Oklahoma pharmacy has been fatally shot by a store worker.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at a Walgreens in Tulsa.

Police say the worker who had a state-issued concealed carry license shot the suspect, fatally wounding him. They say a second person inside the store was grazed by a bullet that was fired from the suspect’s gun as he fell to the floor after being shot.

The person grazed by the bullet was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately release the name of the robbery suspect.

