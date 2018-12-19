× The final day of Fall is here

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Fall will end mild and wet across central Indiana as a cold front approaches the state.

Showers will become more widespread Thursday afternoon but rainfall amounts will be light with most areas receiving a tenth of an inch or less.

Winter begins Friday at 5:23 p.m. and right on cue our weather pattern will change. Behind the cold front temperatures will fall and rain will change to snow late in the day.

Colder air will stick around for the weekend. We’ll have a dry Saturday ahead of our next weather system and light snow will spread across the state Sunday.

Expect a dry Christmas Eve with a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day. Depending on the exact track of that weather system we may see some snow accumulation on Christmas Day.

