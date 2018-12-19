Police arrest man after 61-year-old found dead on near north side

Posted 4:59 pm, December 19, 2018, by

Photo of the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a man Wednesday on murder charges after a 61-year-old man was found dead in his near north side home.

On Dec. 4 just after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Boulevard Place for a welfare check. When they made entry, they found James Foy dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police believed 46-year-old Thomas Teague was responsible. He was located by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday and arrested for Foy’s murder.

Anyone with information about criminal activity should call Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Note: A mugshot for Teague is not available at this time.

