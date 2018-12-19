× Police arrest man after 61-year-old found dead on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a man Wednesday on murder charges after a 61-year-old man was found dead in his near north side home.

On Dec. 4 just after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Boulevard Place for a welfare check. When they made entry, they found James Foy dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police believed 46-year-old Thomas Teague was responsible. He was located by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday and arrested for Foy’s murder.

Note: A mugshot for Teague is not available at this time.