Mild air lingers ahead of rain

Even though we have more cloud cover Wednesday, temperatures will actually be a touch warmer than they were on Tuesday.

Tuesday high: 43°

Wednesday high: 49°

Average high: 38°

Scattered rain slides in on Thursday. A cold front that will move through Thursday night will mean wind and more rain on Friday. This is all the same system that brought a rare tornado to the Seattle suburbs on Tuesday. Central Indiana is not expected this rain to be severe. Here's video of the cold front sliding through late Thursday, shifting our wind to the north. We should dry up for the weekend! Great news there. First look at Christmas day is seasonable temperatures with a flurry possible. White Christmas is possible in Northern Michigan and Wisconsin but unlikely here.