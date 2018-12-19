× IMPD, Riley Hospital for Children help bring holiday cheer to young patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —IMPD and Riley Hospital for Children teamed up Wednesday night to bring the children at Riley a taste of the holidays.

In a show of holiday spirit, officers spent the evening singing Christmas carols, working on arts and crafts, and enjoying some quality time with the young patients.

“I think we get more out of it than they probably do,” Officer Grace Sibley said.

The evening of “holiday cheer” was capped off by the officers gathering outside of the hospital and using the lights atop their cruisers for a light show. An act that was greatly appreciated by some of the young Riley patients.

“It takes my mind off a lot of things,” Marissa Goodwin said

This was the first year IMPD and Riley Hospital for Children teamed up for such an event. However, some IMPD officials said they were already looking forward to another celebration next year.

“As a human it allows us to step back and say today is a day to just reflect on goodness,” IMPD officer Aaron Hamer said.