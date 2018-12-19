Great gift ideas for kids and grandkids

Posted 1:53 pm, December 19, 2018, by

For your money, not sure what to get your kids or grandkids this year for Christmas? With only a handful of days remaining. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is in the studio with a few Christmas gift ideas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.