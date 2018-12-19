× Child exploitation task force moves into Fishers police station

FISHERS, Ind. – An agency with a ten-year history just found a new home. The Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force moved into the new Fishers police station back in September as the unit looks to grow and further protect children.

The task force used to work out of a building along South St. It was once the city’s police station many years ago.

“Where we were before, we were pretty much as capacity,” said Cameron Ellison, the supervisor of the task force.

Ellison said the move made since. When the police station was finished being built, his team was the first to move in.

“The timing was good for us,” said Ellison, who is a lieutenant with Fishers police. “It was a time where we really started to look where we could go anyway.”

The move puts the team closer to police for cases but continues to keep the teams separated due to the sensitive subject the task force works with.

Wednesday, the task force is made up of police from Fishers and Carmel, along with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and an agent from Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Ellison said he anticipates the team to expand and the task force’s new space on the police department’s second floor gives them plenty of opportunity to grow.

“Two or three more people would give us about ten people in the task force itself,” Ellison said. “That’s including our supervision, the lab investigators and field investigators.”

Ellison said the task force is always focused on finding victims of child exploitation and tries to get them services and resources to cope with their experiences.

Since 2009, the team has arrested 215 people from at least ten states and have provided information to state and federal officials for leads in other countries.

“We look at the material that we receive, the tips that we receive and what we really want to do is find the victim that is depicted in those images,” said Ellison. “We find them, see what their situation is, make sure they are safe and make sure they get the services they need.”