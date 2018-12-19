× ATF, IMPD hunting gun store thief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Federal agents need your help finding a man they say he smashed his way into a south side gun store and managed to get away with five pistols.

Now those guns are on the street and ATF agents want to track this thief down.

The suspect is described as a black male and can be seen wearing a black and white track suit-type outfit in surveillance images. Authorities think he’s the one who smashed his way into the Indy Trading Post early Sunday morning and made off with five handguns.

“We believe somebody out there knows who this individual is,” said ATF Supervisor Patrick Hand.

The ATF is investigating, along with IMPD. Authorities say the break in happened around 3:45 in the morning. The suspect forced his way through a door, then smashed out the store’s glass storage cases.

“Whoever is in possession of them [the guns] at this point is unlawfully in possession of them,” said Hand.

Last August following a rash of break-ins, the store called on state lawmakers to require stricter safety measures for gun dealers. Owners even put $40,000 worth of security upgrades into the Indy Trading Post, but even that couldn’t stop Sunday’s suspect.

“We’re at a point as an agency that this is…our number one priority: theft of guns from a licensed gun dealer,” said Hand. He said nationally gun thefts from licensed dealers are on the rise.

“Though we’ve been making more arrests, getting more people charged, and sending more people to prison,” added Hand.

And prison is where they’d like to see this suspect end up too, and the guns authorities say he stole taken off the streets.

“There’s victims in this crime,” said Hand, “the shop, the employees of the shop….it’s Christmas time, he has repairs he now has to do to his shop.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered case if the suspect is arrested and convicted. Authorities say you can report any information you know to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.