'Alternative delivery' letter from Santa is perfect for parents who work on Christmas

SUFFOLK, Va. – A mother in Virginia created a genius solution for parents who have to work on Christmas.

Stephanie Lynn shared this letter from Santa showing “alternative delivery dates.”

Lynn’s husband is a police officer, and unfortunately, he will be at work on Christmas morning. Their family is pushing back the holiday festivities so they can all spend it together.

So she showed her kids this letter explaining Santa’s delay.

Lynn posted a picture of the letter on Facebook, and it has since gone viral! She says she is shocked that her post is so popular. She told CBS4, “The true irony here is that since I wrote this letter someone without kids offered to take Christmas duty for my husband, so we won’t be using it. ”

Law enforcement families, military, medical staff, etc. nationwide are taking and using copies of her letter. Find a link to original copy here.

NORAD also posted something on Facebook about why Santa may be late to some houses.

The famous Santa tracker says these “out of the ordinary” visits are no less special than his visits on the 24th.