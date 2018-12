17 restaurants open this Christmas around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re still looking for dinner plans this Christmas, no need to feel lost!

Even though a majority of restaurants and businesses close their doors during the holidays, quite a few places are still serving meals.

Here are 17 restaurants around town open this Christmas:

Akira Japanese Steakhouse

160 Plainfield Village Dr., Plainfield

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Benihana

8830 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Boston Market

*Hours vary by location

7554 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to view the holiday menu

Buca di Beppo

*Hours vary by location

35 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Denny’s

Most locations are open 24/7

Click here to view the holiday menu

Fogo de Chao

117 E Washington St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe

49 S Meridian, Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Holiday menu and regular menu will be offered

Huddle House

Open 24/7

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks

110 N Illinois St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

14311 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

41 E Washington St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

45 S Illinois St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Starbucks

Select locations are open

Click here to find your location’s hours

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

3316 E 86th St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Make a reservation here

The Capital Grille

40 W Washington St., Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

30 S Meridian St., Suite 100, Indianapolis

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Waffle House

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year