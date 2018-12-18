Wednesday morning commute on south side will be impacted by I-65 bridge repair

File photo.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Repairs to the deck of the bridge of Little Buck Creek on the south side will impact commuters who take I-65 north into the city on Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, INDOT crews will close the right three lanes of northbound I-65 from just north of County Line Rd. to Southport Rd.

The entrance ramps to northbound I-65 from eastbound and westbound Southport Rd. will also be closed. These closures will be in effect during the Wednesday morning commute.

Commuters should expect long delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Morning commuters traveling to Indianapolis from the south may use U.S. 31, N. East St., and Madison Ave. as an alternate route to reach downtown Indianapolis.

Motorists who typically enter northbound I-65 at Southport Rd. may use northbound Emerson Ave. to westbound I-465 to reach I-65.

