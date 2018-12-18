Uber, Crime Stoppers form partnership in Indianapolis to equip drivers to report crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Uber and Crime Stoppers International are working together to encourage crime reporting. The partnership is rolling out in seven cities, including Indianapolis.

The goal is to provides drivers with tools to report potential crime.

"I mean that's kind of nice, that's the thing with Uber, you never know who you're gonna pick up," said Uber driver Carolyn Miller.

This week, a message was sent to drivers announcing the partnership and how they can report a tip through Crime Stoppers hotline and online portal anonymously.

"Some of them are unsung heroes and we want to make sure everyone knows there's an avenue to report this," said Andrew Hasbun, a safety communications manager for Uber.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said the soft roll out will train drivers how to fill out tips and recognize signs of human trafficking or people in need of police services.

"One of the things that we are talking about in this is human trafficking. We actually had a driver in Sacramento who saw something very suspicious in the car and stayed at a hotel and called police and it ended up being a teenage girl who was in a prostitution ring," Hasbun said.

Hasbun said the goal is to expand the partnership internationally.

You can report potential crime to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.