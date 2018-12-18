× Tyler Trent partners with Riley Hospital for Children to create cancer research endowment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyler Trent has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research, and he doesn’t plan on stopping.

The Riley Children’s Foundation, in partnership with Tyler and his family, have created the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.

This fund will support the Precision Genomics program at Riley Hospital for Children. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

”This fund for Riley cancer research is so meaningful to me and brings me great comfort and joy to know that perhaps lives can be saved moving forward and maybe, even if just a little bit, my battle and my fight with cancer has helped,” Tyler said.

“Without research and genomics I probably wouldn’t still be here. Even if it has not cured my cancer, it has given me more days then would have been otherwise. For that, I am so grateful,” he went on to say.

Tyler received all of his treatment at Riley Hospital for Children and donated his tumor to the Wells Center for Pediatric Research.

He recently received a letter and an American flag from President Trump.

You can donate to the endowment at Rileykids.org/tyler.