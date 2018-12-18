Take a look at this: Ex-cop saves toddler from busy road

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A retired cop in California rescued a toddler who ran out into a busy street, and the whole thing was caught on dash camera.

Darryl Pang was driving when he spotted the little boy playing near the road.

When he saw the child was unsupervised, the retired officer quickly made a U-turn.

Just as the boy chased a ball into the busy street, the former cop was able to safely scoop him up.

Moments later, a man came to take the child from Pang, who breathed a sigh of relief.

“We were taught a thousand years ago in high school driver’s ed, the little kid chasing the ball in the street,” said Pang. “It still happens.”

—

A Missouri man convicted of deer poaching has received a very unique sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

David Berry Jr. will spend a year in jail, but that’s not all.

As part of his sentence, the judge ordered Berry Jr. to watch Disney’s Bambi repeatedly.

The viewings will be arranged at least once a month during his incarceration.

Prosecutors say the poaching case is one of the largest in Missouri’s history and now, it has one of the most bizarre outcomes.

—

It may be an old movie cliche, but cats really do get stuck in trees.

Firefighters in California were called out after a cat got stuck on top of a palm tree in Lakeside.

They busted out the engine’s ladder and did what needed to be done, which just goes to show — you don’t need superheroes when you’ve got real life heroes.