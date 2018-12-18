Planning for retirement

Nearly half of all Americans are retiring broke, with less than $10,000 to their name, only having social security to live off of. Matt Dicken our Financial Expert of Strategic Wealth Designers is here today to talk about ways you can avoid this same fate as you plan for retirement.
