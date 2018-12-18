Ohio officer’s letter to teen stopped for going 100 mph goes viral: ‘You are not invincible’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – An Ohio police officer offered words of wisdom for a teen driver stopped for going 100 mph.

Now, that letter is going viral.

The officer posted the letter on the department’s Facebook page. In it, the officer directly addresses a teen stopped for going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

“You said you didn’t realize how fast you were going. That’s a lie. You may not realize when you’re doing 45 in a 35 but you are fully aware of every mile per hour at 100,” the officer wrote. “You realize it with every bump you hit. You realize it as you pass cars so fast the wind moves your car. You realize it every time you drift over the line and when you move the wheel the car reacts a lot quicker than you’re used to. You absolutely realized it.”

The officer noted that the teen was scared during the traffic stop.

“Unfortunately, you were scared one minute too late and for the wrong reason. You should have been scared that you were trying to kill yourself. I know you’re invincible. I know that you can’t even fathom your own death.”

The officer also wrote about the times police have pulled teens out of cars after terrible crashes.

“They thought they were invincible too. They weren’t. They were gone so they missed the part where I had to tell their parents that they were dead. Part of your soul disappears every time you have to tell parents that their kid is dead.”

The officer said the teen “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

“I don’t feel bad about this ticket at all. In fact, I’m proud of it,” the officer wrote. “I hope you’re paying it off for months and with every payment you think about how it wasn’t worth it. I hope you slow down. I hope that when your mom tells you to “drive safe” you make a promise to her, and yourself, that you will. I hope you can envision me sitting in your kitchen telling your screaming mother that you have been killed.”

The officer concluded with some advice.

“Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise.”