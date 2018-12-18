× Man writes letter to family to apologize for stealing package from porch: ‘I just hope you can forgive me’

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A remorseful thief in Johnson County wrote a letter to the family whose package he stole from a porch last week.

Chad Willis was arrested on a theft charge Friday after a homeowner called police to report that the home’s Ring doorbell camera had recorded video of a man stealing a box from a home on Ramblin Road in the Carefree North subdivision.

About 45 minutes after the theft, police spotted a vehicle similar to the one used in the theft. Willis was driving the vehicle, police said. He initially told police he was not in the subdivision and was on his way to see his grandmother; when police told him about the surveillance video, his “demeanor changed,” according to the incident report.

Willis gave police consent to search his vehicle and told them they’d find an Amazon box that had been stolen from home’s front porch; the box contained a coffee mug and a sleeping bag. Police said Willis was “very forthcoming about his guilt and it was obvious he was remorseful.”

He was so remorseful, in fact, that police said Willis sent a letter apologizing to the family he’d stolen from.

“I am remorseful for doing what I have done to your family, and I hope that you can eventually forgive me,” the letter read in part.

“I really am sorry folks and I would take it back, but I can’t, so I just hope you can forgive me. I hope you can still have a Merry Christmas.”

Police recovered the sleeping bag and mug. Both were returned to the owner.