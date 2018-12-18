× Kool & the Gang to open 2019 Carb Day concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Carb Day concert for 2019 is going to be a “Kool” one.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that Kool & the Gang will open this year’s Miller Lite Carb Day.

The concert is set for May 24, with Foreigner as the headliner.

Tickets are on sale right now. General admission tickets, which include the concert, cost $30. Kids under age 15 are admitted for free with an adult ticketholder.

Special “concert pit” access is available for an additional $20. A limited number of VIP Deck tickets will be available for $250.

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26, 2019.

“Kool & the Gang is a great addition to our Miller Lite Carb Day lineup,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Like Foreigner, Kool & the Gang puts on a great show filled with songs everyone knows and loves. With a fun combination of funk and rock legends on the same bill along with plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel action on track, this will be one of the most enjoyable days of the year for so many fans at IMS.”

The group recently appeared alongside Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John and The Roots and performed on a recent, 50-city tour with rock legends Van Halen.