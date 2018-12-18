IPS board to vote on teacher raises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indianapolis Public Schools board is set to meet Tuesday night for one of the final times in 2018, ahead of an important vote on teacher raises. The administration's goal is to make IPS more competitive with surrounding districts when it comes to teacher pay.

Last week, the IPS teachers' union ratified a contract that would provide three to nine percent raises for educators. This would be largest raise for teachers since 2015. To qualify for the raises, teachers must be rated effective or highly effective.

The contract must now be approved by IPS commissioners. They are expected to vote on the issues Thursday night.

The district estimates the raises and benefits would mean a $5.2 million investment. IPS leaders say the money is coming from the district's current funding not money from the recently approved referendum.

All of the IPS negotiations are happening as discussions at the state level turn to whether legislators will find money to boost teacher pay at schools around Indiana.

The state teachers union said teacher salaries are their top priority for the upcoming session. But, Gov. Eric Holcomb has stopped short of calling for teacher raises. He said he wants to boost K-12 funding and also meet the needs of the troubled Department of Child Services.

Click here to read the full report.