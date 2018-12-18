× IFD seeing a dramatic decrease in fires this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of year it’s also the most dangerous times of year for house fires. But officials at IFD say so far they’ve seen fewer fires than in 2017 at this time.

“Between November and December, we’ve had about 53 fires, 53 structure fires. Which comparatively to last year, just in December alone at this time I think we had at least 47 to 48 so we’re doing remarkably better than we did last year,” Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

While Reith says the department isn’t celebrating, she adds that unlike 2017, they’re also seeing fewer accidental and preventable fires.

“Either we’re all doing our jobs communicating out the safety messaging or people are really understanding that it just takes a minute to be proactive about safety in your own home,” Reith said.

One thing Reith says the department is also seeing is more working smoke detectors inside resident homes.

She adds that a properly working smoke alarm often allows for people to get out of their home quickly, which lends itself to a lower number of fire related injuries. Along with a fire evacuation plan, Reith says smoke detectors are perhaps the greatest tool when it comes to saving lives.

“Check that working smoke alarm make sure you have a family evacuation plan. And make sure that everyone that comes into your home knows what that plan is, everybody should know two ways out of every room,” she said.

IFD offers a service in which they can install a smoke detector in resident’s home free of charge. For more information on that service, call the IFD Fire and Life Safety Division at 317-327-6093.