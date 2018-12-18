× IFD involved in water rescue on north side following reported business burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department conducted a water rescue on the north side Tuesday morning.

IFD crews were on the scene near Dean Road and 82nd Street.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers responded to a reported burglary at a nearby business around 5 a.m. When they arrived at “U Break I Fix” in the Clearwater Shoppes retail center, they confronted two suspects who then went out the back door.

Both jumped into the water; one of them quickly came back to shore and was taken into custody. The second individual was in the water for at least 30 minutes, police said, and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. IFD used boats to find and rescue him.

Police believe the two individuals were the only ones involved in the burglary.