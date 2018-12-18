× Fishers police officer returns home more than two months after motorcycle crash

FISHERS, Ind.– A Fishers police officer who nearly lost his life in an off-duty motorcycle accident is now back in his own home and recovering.

Officer Bihn Dennis has undergone multiple surgeries and weeks of rehabilitation since he and his wife, Mary Dennis, crashed their 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR 135 in Brown County on Oct. 6. While Mary suffered less-severe injuries, officer Dennis sustained traumatic brain injuries.

Doctors say Dennis flatlined twice during a LifeLine flight up to Indianapolis.

“Yeah, he literally went from death to being reborn again,” Mary said.

Officer Dennis remains paralyzed from the chest down, but his recovery has progressed enough that he was allowed to be transported back to his Fishers home on Tuesday. When he was brought out of an ambulance at the home, he was greeted with cheers from dozens of first responders from the Fishers community.

“I’m not a crying type person, but it took everything I had today not to cry,” Dennis said. “The love, the support of everyone. And this is what I’ve had the whole entire time.”

“It’s very encouraging,” said fellow Fishers Police Officer Jamie Alvis. “And we want to keep that encouragement going and let him know how much he means to us.”

“I’d rather be no place than where I’m at right now,” said Fishers Police Lt. Norm Tate. “Just seeing him come to his home for the first time.”

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said the show of support outside the Dennis home shows the strong bond shared by emergency responders.

“This is our family, our blue family,” Gebhart said. “We’re there with him, and been there with him the whole time. And it doesn’t end here.”

As the crowd of supporters made their way inside the Dennis home, Tuesday, officer Dennis settled onto the couch in his living room. It was clear he had missed being there.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I mean just being home, verses the hospital. Oh yes, there’s very few things like it.”

Now that he’s home, officer Dennis says he’s mentally preparing to start a long journey toward recovery.

“I’m a little nervous, because, you know, I’m coming home different,” Dennis said. “But I’m so excited to be at home, I’m so excited to start the journey from here.”

“We’re praying that he gets full recovery, or one day able to walk,” Mary said. “But if not, we’re just going to keep moving forward and take it as far as we can go.”

“This is a new life for me, this is a new me,” Dennis said. “I’ve come to accept my condition. If it improves, great. If it doesn’t improve, we’ll make the best of it and we’ll move forward. It won’t change who I am here.”

So far, the Central Indiana Police Foundation has raised roughly $14,500 to help the Dennis family with medical bills and other expenses. Fundraising efforts are still ongoing. Anyone who’d like to contribute to the cause can do so on their website.