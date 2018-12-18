Dog found burned to death in Indianapolis shed

Posted 2:21 pm, December 18, 2018

Blurred photo of the dog as it was found in the shed (Photo courtesy of IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police say a dog was burned to death and dumped in a vacant lot last week.

The dog’s body was found on Dec. 13 in an abandoned shed in the 2600 block of Lincoln Lane, near North Michigan Road and West 62nd Street on the city’s northwest side, by an inspector from Business and Neighborhood Services.

Police say the dog was burned at a different location and then dumped in the shed.

The dog was a German Shepherd mix that was about a year old and may have been brown in color, IMPD said.

Police are hoping someone knows something about this or saw something in the area on that day. Anyone with information is asked to call Nuisance Abatement at 317-327-1270 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

