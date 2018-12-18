Another beautiful day for Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! What a stunning start to our morning. Nothing wrong with a few clouds if they look like that!

Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday. No wet weather for a few days thanks to dominant high pressure settling in.

Highs will again be just a touch above average. Tuesday will feel just like it did on Monday, but then the wind will switch to the south and pump in even warmer air for Wednesday.

The wind will also pick up over the next few days. That'll mean warmer weather for Wednesday and Thursday and then much colder weather as a cold front gets through for Friday.

Weekend looks good so far! Chilly but ideal for holiday shopping or ice skating. Enjoy!