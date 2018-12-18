Allen County deputy helps deliver baby in back seat of car

Posted 12:27 pm, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, December 18, 2018

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind.– An Allen County Sheriff’s deputy helped a couple deliver their baby on the side of the road.

Deputy Andrew Peters had just pulled someone over during his overnight shift Saturday when a car pulled up behind him and waved him down, WANE reports.

Peters said he asked the man what he needed, and that’s when the man said his wife was in labor.

He has a few kids of his own, but Peters said nothing could have prepared him for this.

Photo courtesy of WANE.

He said his first thought was to grab some gloves and help however he could, although he was a bit nervous because he hadn’t been trained for this particular situation.

“People come to us in their bad times, or times when they need help, and they look for us to have all the answers, be that calming presence so even if we’re a little freaked out on the inside, we need to be that calm and collective voice that helps them through it, he said”

Not long after, Chloe was delivered in the back seat of the car. She was 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Peters visited the family in the hospital, and they said they were grateful for his help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.