Allen County deputy helps deliver baby in back seat of car

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind.– An Allen County Sheriff’s deputy helped a couple deliver their baby on the side of the road.

Deputy Andrew Peters had just pulled someone over during his overnight shift Saturday when a car pulled up behind him and waved him down, WANE reports.

Peters said he asked the man what he needed, and that’s when the man said his wife was in labor.

He has a few kids of his own, but Peters said nothing could have prepared him for this.

He said his first thought was to grab some gloves and help however he could, although he was a bit nervous because he hadn’t been trained for this particular situation.

“People come to us in their bad times, or times when they need help, and they look for us to have all the answers, be that calming presence so even if we’re a little freaked out on the inside, we need to be that calm and collective voice that helps them through it, he said”

Not long after, Chloe was delivered in the back seat of the car. She was 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Peters visited the family in the hospital, and they said they were grateful for his help.