Alleged drug deal gone bad leads to northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting in a car near the intersection of W. 71st St. and Georgetown Rd. early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight, where they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The front passenger window of the vehicle had been shot out. The victim was the only person found in the car when police arrived. He was transported to St Vincent Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to IMPD.

The victim told police he was engaged in illegal activity–allegedly selling marijuana to someone. There apparently was an argument that led to the shooting, according to investigating officers. The victim told police he was shot somewhere east of scene, but wasn’t sure of the exact location. The victim either called a friend and asked them to call 911, or they decided to call 911 for him, according to investigators.

Detectives are working to piece together details about the incident, and encourage anyone who may know something, or have seen something, to call Crimestoppers at 317.262.8477.