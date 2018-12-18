× A breezy, mild Wednesday for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’ll have mild temperatures for the final two days of Fall. After a sunny start clouds will roll in Wednesday afternoon.

The clouds will bring a chance for rain late Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front approaches.

Winter begins Friday at 5:23 p.m. and right on cue our weather pattern will change. Behind the cold front temperatures will fall and rain will change to snow late in the day.

Colder air will stick around for the weekend. We’ll have a dry Saturday ahead of our next weather system and light snow will spread across the state Sunday.

The countdown to Winter and to Christmas Day continues.

Wednesday will be a breezy, mild day.

Rain will develop Thursday.

Rain will change to snow on Friday.

Saturday will be dry and colder.

Light snow will develop Sunday.

Fall will end with mild temperatures.

It’s been a while since we had a snowy Christmas Day.

We’ll have a chance for rain and snow showers next Tuesday.