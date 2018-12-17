× ‘What to do if your friend has overdosed’: Greenfield woman receives 8 years after deadly overdose

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield woman received eight years in prison after providing fentanyl a teen overdosed on back in January.

Anna Southgate was charged with reckless homicide in February following an investigating into the death of 16-year-old Jacob Root.

Around noon on Jan. 3, 2018, Greenfield police and EMS units were called to a home in the 900 block of Gondola Run for an unresponsive person. There they found Root.

Southgate initially told investigators that Root brought the drug with him to her house but later admitted she’d given it to him. She said they’d injected it around 4 a.m., leading to him “speaking gibberish” and “not making any sense.”

Even though she felt he was “too high,” she didn’t call 911.

Investigators received a search warrant for Southgate’s phone, which showed Google searches related to drug overdoses, including “What to do when someone is ODing,” “What to do if your friend has overdosed,” and “How to intervene during an overdose,” among other search phrases, court documents said.

Following her prison sentence, she will face four years of probation.