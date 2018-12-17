Take a look at this: Woman uses sign language for dad at rock concert

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A woman uses sign language to help fer father enjoy a concert.

It was caught on camera at a Three Days Grace show in Edmonton, Canada.

The woman used her hands to relay the lyrics of the band’s hit song, Just Like You.

The woman who captured the sweet moment on video called it “mesmerizing” and Three Days Grace later shared the video on Twitter, commenting, “This is amazing!”

They say one person’s trash is another’s treasure and that saying was brought to life in Newton, New Hampshire.

A community has breathed new holiday life into a big ugly chair nobody wanted.

Months ago, homeowner Melissa Howard, left the chair by her curb hoping somebody would take it away.

Instead, it became the gift that kept on giving, with new holiday decorations adorning the chair daily.

“The town went crazy,” said Howard. “They just wanted to decorate the chair.”

It’s festive, but apparently no amount of baubles can change Howard’s mind on the gaudy chair.

“The chair will go to the dump,” she said. “I am not keeping the chair.”

An image of a turtle shows it swimming under the ice of a frozen pond.

Have you ever seen a turtle swimming under the ice? Some freshwater turtles can absorb enough oxygen to spend the winter under the ice of a frozen pond! pic.twitter.com/FrLSraaVFy — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) December 16, 2018

A US Fish and Wildlife Service employee tweeted the pic, saying some freshwater turtles can absorb enough oxygen to spend an entire winter under the ice!