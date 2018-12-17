Good Samaritans thwart purse snatching of 80-year-old woman at north side Target store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 80-year-old woman is recovering Monday after being robbed outside a Target story on Indy’s north side.

The victim was being pushed in her wheelchair by her daughter through the front doors of the Target on north Keystone when she had her purse snatched right out of her hand by a thief just after noon on Sunday.

“I didn’t even see him. I just saw the hand,” said Janja Jordan. “This hand came and jerked the purse out of my hand.”

Janja says her daughter immediately sprinted after the crook as did five or six other customers. In his haste to get away, the suspect fell in a nearby ditch and dropped the stolen purse while Janja could only watch with an injured hand and other customers offering her support.

“One lady held me and she gave me blow-by-blow of what was happening,” she recalled.

Police say the robber ran across Keystone into a Goodwill and escaped his pursuers, but according to the police report, during the chase the suspect apparently dropped his cell phone. That should make an arrest possible.

Janja still can’t believe the man committed the crime in front of a store crowded with holiday shoppers.

“I never thought in my life someone would do that to me,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. You see on television people get robbed and killed, but I’ve never been robbed in my life.”

With her purse damaged by the theft, Target employees allowed Janja to pick out a replacement purse free of charge. In the end, the 80-year-old praised all the people who came to her rescue.

“I’m really flabbergasted how many tried to help,” said Jordan. “There were people that were so nice. There’s so many nice people and one lowlife.”

Although police do have good information on the suspect, anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.