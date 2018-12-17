× Mild for the final three days of fall

The final three days of fall are here and they will be mild with temperatures five to ten degrees above average. We’ll have sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday while clouds will bring a chance for rain Thursday as a cold front approaches.

Winter begins Friday at 5:23 p.m. and right on cue our weather pattern will change. Behind the cold front temperatures will fall and rain will change to snow late in the day.

Colder air will stick around for the weekend. We’ll have a dry Saturday ahead of our next weather system and light snow will spread across the state Sunday.

So far this has been a mild month.

It’s also been a wet month.

However, we haven’t had much snow so far.

Rain will develop Thursday and change into snow on Friday.

Saturday will be dry and colder.

Light snow will develop Sunday while fall will end with mild temperatures.