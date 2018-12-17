Man doing yard work dies after tree falls on him in northwest Indiana

Posted 7:01 pm, December 17, 2018

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has died after a tree fell on him while he was working in his yard in northwestern Indiana.

The Porter County sheriff’s office says Allan Marschak was cutting trees Sunday in rural Jackson Township when one of the trees fell on him, trapping him underneath. Family members and emergency responders tried to cut back the tree to remove him, but Marschak was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office still are investigating the case.

