× Lovely stretch of weather before any rain

Happy Monday! It’s going to be a lovely start to the week. There will be a few clouds passing by today but overall we’re expecting lots of sunshine and no wet weather. Sunday was rather warm for the season and Monday won’t be quite as warm but still above average. Highs will climb easily into the mid 40s. There has been a few spots of frost but not expecting that to be widespread. High pressure will swing into control for a few days. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week.

We shouldn’t have any wet weather until Thursday. Plenty of time for raking up the last of the leaves or going ice skating! Enjoy!