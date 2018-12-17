Kokomo police seek help in investigation into weekend crash that left 2 people in critical condition

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo released new details Monday about a crash that injured several people in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Elm and Webster streets. The crash involved two vehicles: a silver 2005 Saab and a white 2003 Saturn Vue.

Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Vue, identified as Allen McCray, 18, Kokomo, remains in critical condition at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. A passenger in the Vue, Antwon Abbott, 18, Kokomo, is also in critical condition. Others injured in the crash have been treated and released, police said.

Investigators previously said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police also released surveillance footage from the One Stop Express at Jefferson and Washington streets just minutes before the crash. The video shows the Saab and Vue at the gas station just before the crash.

Witnesses said five people were in the Saab; police said three women in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, two other male occupants, including the driver, got out and left the scene.

Surveillance footage showed one a man driving away from the One Stop Express before the crash. Kokomo police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man in order to question him.

Anyone with additional information should contact Officer Troy Hintz of the Accident Reconstruction Unit at (765)456-7100 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.