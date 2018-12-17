× IPS offering free breakfast, lunch for students during winter break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Winter break is almost here for Indianapolis Public Schools and the district will offer free meals for children 18 and younger.

IPS will offer the meals at the 16 locations throughout the district on Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4. Anyone 18 or younger is welcomed to a free meal, regardless of where they go to school.

The end of the semester is Friday, Dec. 21.

The following locations are offering breakfast and lunch during the break: