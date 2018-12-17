IPS offering free breakfast, lunch for students during winter break

Posted 5:20 pm, December 17, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Winter break is almost here for Indianapolis Public Schools and the district will offer free meals for children 18 and younger.

IPS will offer the meals at the 16 locations throughout the district on Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4. Anyone 18 or younger is welcomed to a free meal, regardless of where they go to school.

The end of the semester is Friday, Dec. 21.

The following locations are offering breakfast and lunch during the break:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.