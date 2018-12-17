× Driver who caused deadly October crash in Howard County was drunk, coroner says

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Toxicology reports confirm a man was drunk when his SUV crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck in Howard County in October, killing himself and two others.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute ethanol intoxication” was a factor in the deadly accident.

Investigators said Brando Wheeler, 56, was legally intoxicated at the time of the Oct. 25 crash at State Road 22 and 600 West. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m.

Wheeler’s Honda 2006 Honda CR-V crossed the center line and collided with a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Ronald Fortner, 82, Kokomo.

Wheeler, Fortner, and Fortner’s passenger, 85-year-old Donald Wright, were killed in the crash. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.