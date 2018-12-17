Crews battle fire at senior living facility in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Crews battled a large fire at a senior living facility in Lawrence Monday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, this was a two-alarm fire at Benjamin Court Senior Living Facility in the 9400 block of Bowling Green Way. Units from the Indianapolis Fire Department assisted.

Earlier, officials had indicated that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the fire chief later said that information was inaccurate.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. A Lawrence police officer spotted smoke coming from the building and was the first to call it in. Shortly after that, several people called 911 to report it.

Smoke was visible for several miles. Fire officials said crews faced challenges in evacuating the building because many of the residents are in wheelchairs or limited in mobility. Dozens of residents took shelter in the nearby Benjamin Harrison YMCA.

As many as 100 firefighters responded to the scene. By about 2:15 p.m., the fire was dying down, but crews were still spraying water into the building.

Only one building in the complex was affected. The cause remains under investigation.