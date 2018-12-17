2 Chicago police officers die after being struck by train

Posted 10:28 pm, December 17, 2018, by

Photo courtesy of our sister-station WGN

CHICAGO  — Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city’s far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill confirmed the deaths Monday night but said she had no additional details to release. She did not identify the officers.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the “devastating tragedy” occurred when the officers were investigating a shots-fired call.

Local media reported that the officers were struck about 6:20 p.m. Monday by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.